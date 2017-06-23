John Huerta: Democratic Party is plagued with problems

Is Nancy Pelosi really an effective leader as she has said or are her days running out as the democratic minority congressional leader in the wake of the special congressional losses her party has suffered? Even some of the younger democrats are calling for her to leave the leadership. But the democratic leadership is still waning because of a lot of things surrounding the party's leadership on the issues. But the results in the four states that have been red congressional districts shows that it is the party stupid! But it is the party that is at fault within it's own self.
John Huerta, Warren
Comments