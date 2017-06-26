Anne Tressler: Please be respectful of traffic laws and residents when driving on M Street

With regard to the construction on the M street bridge: Can you please slow down and pay attention? I live in the neighborhood that you are driving through and every single day since the construction began I have seen some really bad driving and poor decisions. I've seen a girl on a bike hit by a car that was paying attention to only one direction of traffic. I've seen illegal turns and even u-turns in a space that can't accommodate a u-turn. I've seen cars going far above the 25 mile per hour speed limit in the construction zone. I've seen cars pass other cars on a two lane street. Today an impatient driver pulled in front of me when I had the right of way and nearly caused an accident. I can't understand how someone could be in such a hurry only to end up at the next stop light with everyone else. It appears that a good half of the drivers on M street and the surrounding neighborhoods learned to drive by playing video games. May I suggest that if you are in a rush use Olive and 21st Streets where there are controlled intersections and room for everyone.
Anne Tressler, Merced
