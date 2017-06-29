Letters to the Editor

June 29, 2017 6:12 PM

Juan Alvear: Finding faith and spirit in the great state of California

Merced is a great place to live. Coming from the big cities, it’s a small enough place for there to be community. Megapolises are lonely places. Besides, if you are a Catholic, it’s a fantastic place to be. It has all the tradition of the Papal Church, yet at the same time in its population the modernism of a great diversity of Sola Scriptura Christian faith base communities. Not only Christians, but it’s quite a cosmopolitan place, with religions from the whole world. Cosmopolitan, yet small. After all, it keeps on being the great state of California.

Why is California so great? Because of immigrants; they bring a spirit that dreams about the Promised Land.

Juan Alvear, Merced

