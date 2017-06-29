Letters to the Editor

June 29, 2017 6:20 PM

Mary Anderson: Open Mic Night in Los Banos brings out the talent

There’s a much overlooked event that happens once a month in Los Banos, when the Ted Falasco Arts Center is available to accommodate Open Mic Nite. This is a venue for local, and near-local, talents to entertain people with a variety of talents. On June 16, Open Mic Nite presented some outstanding entertainment from 7 to 9 p.m. It’s not been noted adequately, unfortunately! The cost is absurdly low – just $5 – and attendees are free to bring their own snacks and beverages. The range of talent is amazing.

Anyone wanting to participate will be able to sign up at the event for the next event. The atmosphere is professional and those who are willing to perform a second time can do so if there is enough time following their first performance.

The next Open Mic Nite is July 28, from 7 to 9 p.m. Don’t miss this opportunity. It’s venue accommodates even younger people. One of our newest performers – who was amazing – is going to be returning!

Mary Anderson, Los Banos

