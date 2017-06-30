Letters to the Editor

June 30, 2017 10:53 AM

Savi Sohal: Deputy shortage not about my age, it’s about this county’s commitment

Re “Millennials to blame for deputy shortage, county CEO says” (Front Page, June 21): I’m one of those “millennials” the county CEO blames for our public safety crisis, ignoring the fact the Sheriff’s Department is woefully underfunded, resulting in unfilled positions and a dangerous, unsustainable shift schedule.

The Board of Supervisors somehow takes credit for creating new positions while complaining that people don’t want to do the world’s most dangerous job for the same salary as a paralegal or building inspector. Now we’re losing our best officers to better-paying agencies faster than we can replace them.

Merced County was named “murder capital” of California in 2015. Predictably, the board blamed everyone but themselves. After pleas from the Sheriff and DA, the state stepped in with funding to combat the gangs committing the murders.

When Jim Brown looks at me, he may see just another lazy millennial, but he should know that I’m a veteran of the United States Air Force and a proud Sheriff’s deputy. Our deputies show integrity and professionalism – and reflect the diverse community we serve. When Brown insults some of us, he insults all of us. If he wants to apologize, he should save his breath – instead, find a way to fund the Sheriff’s Department.

Savi Sohal, Atwater

Unlimited Digital Access for just $1.99.

Sign up now for full access to our website, the digital newspaper, apps and more!.

SUBSCRIBE NOW

  Comments  

Videos

Sarah Sanders on Trump tweet attacking Mika Brzezinski: 'What about the constant attacks that he receives?'

Sarah Sanders on Trump tweet attacking Mika Brzezinski: 'What about the constant attacks that he receives?' 1:26

Sarah Sanders on Trump tweet attacking Mika Brzezinski: 'What about the constant attacks that he receives?'
Some of Merced's poorest neighborhoods struggle to get fresh food. This will help 1:26

Some of Merced's poorest neighborhoods struggle to get fresh food. This will help
No license? No problem. Saturday, July 1, is a free fishing day in California 0:21

No license? No problem. Saturday, July 1, is a free fishing day in California

View More Video

Editor's Choice Videos