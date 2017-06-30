Savi Sohal: Deputy shortage not about my age, it’s about this county’s commitment

Re “Millennials to blame for deputy shortage, county CEO says” (Front Page, June 21): I’m one of those “millennials” the county CEO blames for our public safety crisis, ignoring the fact the Sheriff’s Department is woefully underfunded, resulting in unfilled positions and a dangerous, unsustainable shift schedule.
The Board of Supervisors somehow takes credit for creating new positions while complaining that people don’t want to do the world’s most dangerous job for the same salary as a paralegal or building inspector. Now we’re losing our best officers to better-paying agencies faster than we can replace them.
Merced County was named “murder capital” of California in 2015. Predictably, the board blamed everyone but themselves. After pleas from the Sheriff and DA, the state stepped in with funding to combat the gangs committing the murders.
When Jim Brown looks at me, he may see just another lazy millennial, but he should know that I’m a veteran of the United States Air Force and a proud Sheriff’s deputy. Our deputies show integrity and professionalism – and reflect the diverse community we serve. When Brown insults some of us, he insults all of us. If he wants to apologize, he should save his breath – instead, find a way to fund the Sheriff’s Department.
Savi Sohal, Atwater
