David J. Silva: Trump just trying to enforce laws that Bush, Clinton passed

In 2006, George W. Bush signed a bill passed by congress to build a 700-mile fence on our southern border. Bill Clinton signed a law denying welfare to any immigrants for the first five years. In spite of these laws, we do not have a border wall and the Obama administration paid more than $100 billion a year in entitlements to Immigrants.
We know of at least two men deported twice during the Clinton administration; our borders should be secure enough to keep deportees from any country from returning.
However, when President Donald Trump wants to protect our southern border and deport criminals here illegally and deny welfare to illegal immigrants, he is racist. The fact he is simply enforcing laws passed by former administrations means nothing to liberals, even though he had nothing to do with passing these laws. Trump and all true Americans want immigrants to come here legally. How does enforcing laws already in effect become racist?
We don’t need anymore immigration laws, we need to enforce the ones that we already have. No one has the right to choose which laws they will obey or enforce; if you don’t like a law, get it changed.
David J. Silva, Los Banos
