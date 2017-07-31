Charlotte Banig: Atwater finds new, computerized way to waste taxpayer money

Atwater city hall has figured a novel way to dig itself deeper into a financial hole. Government spends money foolishly all the time. But when that spending results in doubling the waste of city finances, that’s a new low – even for Atwater.
The city council requires staff to prepare an agenda packet for each meeting. Last year, the city manager lamented that his skeletal staff was laboring overtime, late into Thursday night, to produce the agenda. Money and time could be saved with the purchase of a $13,000 computer system that would dramatically reduce both.
Council members need to get their agenda packet quickly, so they can prepare and make informed decisions. Mayor Jim Price, as he usually does, closed his eyes and rubber-stamped that request. What was the result? After spending $13,000, the agenda now comes out, to the public, even later – guaranteeing more employee overtime. Short of tossing city money on a bonfire, Atwater has found a unique way to waste taxpayer money, so I guess, it can go broke in half the time.
Charlotte Banig, Winton
