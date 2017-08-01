Yang Lee: Affordable Care Act allowed me to get treatment

One morning while attending class at CSU Stanislaus, I started having excruciating stomach pain to the degree that I experienced hot flashes and blurred vision. As I tried to gather myself, my condition worsened and the pain became unbearable. Next thing I knew, I was on the floor and soon I blacked out.
As I again became conscious, I started thinking about how much my medical costs would be. I was a college student who didn’t have health coverage. I was a full-time college student with a part-time job living paycheck to paycheck, struggling to make ends meet every month. How was I going to afford all this?
I felt discouraged, afraid and reluctant to seek further medical help. It was the Affordable Care Act that gave me the opportunity to access healthcare coverage. This is one case of many. Countless families and individuals have been greatly impacted by the ACA, but there are also those who still fall through the cracks, who suffer from similar experiences of not having access to healthcare coverage.
Yang Lee, Merced
