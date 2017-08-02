Kathleen M. Crookham: Gottschalk’s shows us how to restore downtown Merced

Recently I had lunch at Bella Luna and as we were sitting by the front window I noticed workers scraping and preparing the front of Gottschalk’s Music Store. I had the opportunity to have lunch once again at Bella Luna and when I looked across the street, I was amazed at the beautiful restoration of the facade of Gottschalk’s. How nice to see one of the original, old-time building in downtown Merced totally restored. I hope owners of other historic buildings in the area take notice and follow the magnificent example. The opportunity is here to see the downtown totally renovated; please make it happen.
Kathleen M. Crookham, Merced
