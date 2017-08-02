Jason Cochran: Democrats should know that conservatives are not heartless bigots

With the rhetoric around politics today, I think it is worth discussing smart people who have great ideas outside the D.C. circle of influence. Please review the lineup at PolitiCon 2017. I think it shows a great compromise between two conflicting views and also shows the conservative view of fiscal responsibility and self responsibility.
Most Democrats, or those with left leaning views, tend to view us on the right as religious zealots or people who want to suppress women, LBGT or minority rights. Most of us on the right want people to realize the American Dream, love who you want and determine your own destiny. We just want the government to stay out of the way and not force the views of a few to determine the destiny of the many.
It would be nice to see an opinion article that considers this view without the rhetoric. Let the people hear the facts and draw their own conclusions.
Jason Cochran, Merced
