David J. Silva: No wonder people don’t trust the media, it’s biased

According to your very liberal newspaper, Donald Trump and Fox News lie. The news media has a 30 percent approval rating; the only lower rating among public institutions is Congress. Some 85 percent of the news media are critical of Trump. You criticize his tweeting, but that, and Fox News, is the only way he can get his message to the people without it being twisted by the liberal media.
Even though the Obama administration did not do one thing to make this a better country, you endorsed Hillary Clinton, probably the most corrupt candidate in history, who promised to continue his policies. At the end of George W. Bush’s term, you were outraged that the national debt was $10 trillion, but the fact that it was $20 trillion under Obama didn’t bother you. This shows you are biased and your view of the news cannot be trusted. You cannot stand that the conservatives have one news outlet that supports their point of view, thus your continuous criticism of Fox News. Liberal news outlets like CNN are becoming a joke due to their manipulation of the news.
David J. Silva, Los Banos
Comments