Lisa Fisher: You came out of nowhere to save my husband’s life, then you vanished

On June 21, our house caught fire in Meced. My husband, son and I were sleeping and awoke to dense smoke and flames. My son and I were able to break out a bedroom window to escape, but my husband was overcome with smoke and was severely burned.
While my son and I was able to get out, we were not able to reach my husband , though we tried to break down the front door. Someone, a hero in our eyes, came from somewhere nearby and was able to break down the door and pull my husband out.
My husband and I spent the next three weeks in CRMC burn unit. When we were released we attempted to find our hero to thank him for saving Daniel’s life. Without his help, Daniel would have died before the fire department arrived. No one on our street seemed to know who the man was who pulled my husband from the fire.
We hope that he reads this letter, so that he knows how grateful we are. Because of his quick thinking we are doing well and living in Arkansas near my parents. We just wanted to say thank you from the bottom of our hearts, and God bless you in a great way.
Lisa Fisher and the Fisher family, Merced
Comments