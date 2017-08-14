Ricardo Maciel: Our water in Merced is poison; we want everyone to know

My wife, Maria, and I live in the city of Merced and have been living with contaminated water with haloacetic acid (HAA5) for a long time. Did you know that consumption of water with HAA5 has shown to lead to cancer and birth defects? This nightmare is our reality. And as a local to Merced, we want to raise awareness of some of the issues the community is facing so that change can come.
I went to the Capitol so the state legislators could hear our voice and see the real faces of real people who are struggling with this crisis. We were there to support SB 623 (Bill Monning) which is asking for safe and affordable water to be a reality.
We are desperate for this nightmare to end. We are desperate for help. We are desperate to have a new reality made available to us; one where we can turn on our faucet and have the same access to safe, affordable water as everyone else.
Ricardo Maciel, Merced
