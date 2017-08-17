Fred Warchol: Atwater has a tiny, tiny surplus and enormous budget problems

Atwater has been ducking and dodging financial reform for years. Yet every year, the fine print in its annual budget includes millions in debt. This year the red ink bleeds out to $2.8 million.
Finally, action was taken on the budget, but the overall result is still ugly. The city now has a little extra change, and will hire seven new employees and grant across-the-board pay raises.
Mayor Jim Price is proud as a peacock because a tiny contribution will be allotted to reserves. He stated, “it’s better than nothing.” Actually, it’s almost nothing because the minuscule $50,000 equates to less than a fraction of 1 percent of Atwater’s $43 million budget.
That is akin to purchasing a new home with a $2.50 down payment.
The city’s recent audit coldly states that operating cost increases will outpace anticipated income growth for the immediate future. So as Atwater muddles along, surrounding communities leave us in their economic dust.
Fred Warchol, Atwater
Comments