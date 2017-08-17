Cathy Frey: Community health centers are providing the kind of care Californians need

This week has been National Health Center Week – a time to celebrate the life-saving work community health centers have provided for over 50 years. Aside from being the primary medical home for 1 in 7 Californians, health centers also provide a wide range of wellness and wrap-around services for working- and middle-class communities.
While there has been much debate about the future of the Affordable Care Act, there is one issue our elected officials can agree on: the importance of community health centers. The health centers program continues to earn bipartisan support by proving time and time again that it is possible to have a federal program that delivers a return on public investment.
This week, local, state and congressional leaders visited health centers across the state showing their support for a program that continues to deliver meaningful results: greater access to care, lower healthcare costs, healthier people, new jobs and reduced hospital visits.
Now more than ever it’s important to remember that there are policy solutions, supported in bipartisan manner, that are working and making a true difference in our communities and the lives of millions of Californians.
Cathy Frey, CEO, Central Valley Health Network, Sacramento
