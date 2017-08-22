Tony Weber: Thanking the compassionate staff all 29 Golden Valley Health Centers

As National Health Center Week comes to an end this year, I want to thank the Merced community for continuing to embrace Golden Valley Health Centers. Our non-profit community health center, which started 45 years ago, has grown to incorporate 29 locations in 13 communities throughout Merced and Stanislaus counties. Before the end of the year we will be opening our doors to San Joaquin County residents as well!
Our 150,000 patients come from diverse backgrounds with important healthcare needs that we strive to meet each day.
The true testament of our work comes from the 900-plus employees who ensure that quality care is delivered to babies, adolescents, parents and seniors who call Golden Valley their health care home. I am thankful for their dedication, professionalism and caring nature.
This year, our health centers in west Modesto and Dos Palos celebrated their 30th anniversaries while our facilities in Newman and Modesto’s airport neighborhood marked a decade of service. These occasions, coupled with grand openings of our new administrative center in Atwater and an expanded location in west Turlock, is something these communities can truly be proud of.
With healthcare at the center of the national dialogue, we have all paused to consider how important medical, dental, specialty and behavioral health care is to our lives. With the continued support of our patients, partners, and elected representatives, be assured Golden Valley Health Centers will continue to fulfill our mission for anyone who walks through our doors.
Tony Weber, CEO, Golden Valley Health Centers, Merced
