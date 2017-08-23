Garth Wright: Intemperate letter betrays writer’s fears and inadequacies

Re “No wonder people don’t trust media” (Letters, Aug. 8): In his diatribe against the free press, Hillary and the national debt, the letter writer appears to be someone who has trouble dealing with facts. First, the press is made up of professional journalists whose stock and trade are verifiable facts. One can take issue with bias in presentation, but facts stubbornly remain and are not debatable. Fox News, an oxymoron and Silva’s “reliable” source for truth, is disturbingly sparse in professional journalists. Sean Hannity denies he is one and the ladies who decorate the set appear to be hired for their looks rather than acuity.
Second, addressing the national debt, President Obama did not create it. He inherited it from his predecessor who engaged in unnecessary wars in Iraq chasing non-existent weapons of mass destruction. These facts can be easily verified.
As for Hillary being “the most corrupt candidate in the world,” please name her corruption. And don’t dredge up emails or Benghazi. They have been investigated to death with nothing found. We are only left with that ever-present hatred for really smart women whose intelligence and drive seems to terrify paternalistic white male misogynists and challenge their fragile inadequacies.
Garth Wright, Merced
