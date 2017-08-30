John Tilley: Why won’t Sun-Star condemn left-wing hate groups?

It comes as no surprise that the left-biased Sun-Star would bury a story about the left-wing Antifa beating people assembled peacefully, avoiding barricades and overrunning police. Democrat representatives, both state and federal, refuse to denounce these people.
On two occasions in the last month, the left-biased Sun-Star has given us front-page coverage of a local left-wing group preaching anti-racism and hate. Perhaps the left-biased Sun-Star, the former mayoral candidate and her group sweep their own porch of racism and hate before they try to sweep others.
John Tilley, Merced
Comments