Theron Sanders Sr.: Why haven’t Atwater’s cracked roads been fixed?

The most exasperating hardship Atwater residents endure are the potholes, cracks and buckled pavement that are suppose to pass as city streets.
Many years ago, about 25, the cracks in residential streets were filled with hot asphalt slurry. This is a relatively inexpensive process that kept roadways in decent condition. Those days are gone. The cracks are so wide that hot slurry is ineffective. Three years ago, candidate Jim Price stood before the city council and promised that, if elected, he would fix the terrible washboard condition of Winton Way, a street that rattles your car.
Over the years, Atwater has allotted little funds for road repair. After all, there’s nothing glamorous about filling a pothole and when repairs are made it never makes the front page. Now, city officials must address our deteriorating roads or face consequences. We can pay now, or pay much more later.
Theron Sanders Sr., Atwater
