Charlotte Banig: Be careful with words like ‘rape,’ Mayor Price

Re “Atwater mayor criticized for remark on Facebook” (Front page, Aug. 29): The inappropriate use of the word “rape” by Atwater Mayor Jim Price, in which he equates city officials’ salaries with rape, surely, brought back horrible memories to women who have gone through that agony and humiliation. Rape is the most devastating experience a woman can endure. No human being should ever be forced experience such degradation. The mental scars can last a lifetime.
I have more than one relative who has endured that nightmare. I am outraged the mayor of Atwater is so insensitive and cavalier. Words have meaning and this uncaring man shouldn’t even think of running for re-election. The women of Atwater do not deserve to be represented by a man whose reasoning and insensitivity is stuck in the dark ages.
Charlotte Banig, Winton
Comments