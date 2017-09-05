Carol Milam: Seeing Trump for what he is – a corrupt, greedy, unethical fearmonger

I watched an interview of the great Bill Moyers during which he said, “Our very lives depend on the ethics of strangers, and most of us are always strangers to other people.” So it is disheartening that so many citizens voted for Donald Trump and continue to support him. Trump seems to be totally unethical.
Trump’s campaign appealed to fear, greed and prejudice. He brought out the worst in people. Trump lied – and continues to lie – unfazed by the fact that his lies are memorialized on video. Trump learned his unethical tactics from Roy Cohn, the hatchet-man for infamous Sen. Joe McCarthy. Cohn’s tactics included smearing opponents, substituting bluster for substance, making opportunistic use of tragedy to stoke fear, and repeating lies so many times people come to accept them as truth. Cohn, a lawyer, was eventually disbarred for his unethical practices.
Former Sheriff Joe Arpaio is a bigot who targeted Latinos for their brown skin while neglecting other vital responsibilities of his office. He tenaciously promotes the debunked birther lie about former President Obama. President Trump and Arpaio share a contempt for our courts, the Constitution and the media.
One final quote from esteemed Bill Moyers: “Secrecy is the freedom tyrants dream of.”
Carol Milam, Los Banos
