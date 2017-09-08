Maxwell Norton: Merced Theatre is a gem of the Valley, can’t Sun-Star recognize that?

On Labor Day, the Sun-Star included a tabloid-style insert called Showtime. It featured northern California’s top entertainment venues – most of which were community theaters. Besides a picture – with no caption nor mention – the 1,185-seat Merced Theatre was not mentioned. This is very disappointing considering big names like Kenny G, Wynonna and Travis Tritt have appeared here. It’s also perplexing considering that the non-profit theater regularly advertises in The Sun-Star, so your writers surely would be aware of this gem of the Valley.
Most people subscribe to their “local” paper to learn about local events and news. The Sun-Star certainly let us down this time.
Maxwell Norton, Atwater
Comments