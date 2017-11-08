John Riis-Christensen: It’s not the NRA’s fault that shooter had his gun

I read a statement on Facebook that the NRA was bathed in blood. Tell me how the NRA is the problem. The NRA is in favor of getting firearms out of the hands of those who are a danger.
The government of Kalifornia is against gun ownership but Gov. Jerry Brown’s Prop 57 is letting people convicted of gun crimes out on early release. In the case of the latest mass shooting, the Air Force did not report the shooter’s criminal record to the FBI so he was able to buy guns when he was not supposed to have them. The ACLU is guilty of closing people’s mental health records to law enforcement. Tell me again that the NRA is bathed in blood.
In the Sun-Star I have read several articles where felons, those people who are not supposed to have firearms or ammunition, have had possession of both. Criminals do not obey the law. These people have guns for one reason, and that is to kill people. Liberals and progressives mollycoddle these people. Tell me again how the NRA is bathed in blood. Then tell me the truth that liberalism is bathed in blood. Maybe then I will believe you.
John Riis-Christensen, Atwater
