Letters to the Editor

Robert Burgess: A trade idea just like the last one and the one before and ...

November 08, 2017 4:59 PM

Merced County just entered into an agreement with the Port of Los Angeles to create the Mid-California International Trade District. This sounds similar to the Merced County Enterprise Zone, created in March of 2008 and approved by the state in August 2009. This sounds similar to the Merced County Regional Enterprise Zone, created in December 2006. This sounds similar to the Merced County Regional Foreign Trade Zone created in December 1997.

All of these districts and zones were intended to bring jobs and prosperity to the Castle Airport. The zones were a total failure and the new district will fail for the same reason. Investors have not been located to use the industrial space, ship the containers and provide the jobs. We need real investors with realistic ideas and money to invest.

Robert Burgess, Merced

