Gary Miller: We applied for a cannabis grow permit, but county says no

The county courthouse has set in place a roadblock to any person or business wishing to apply for a grow license under the new California marijuana regulations. My wife and I both went to find out what we would need to do to apply for a county permit as we wish to bring revenue and jobs to our county.
We where met with a solid wall, as the Merced County planning department stated “The county is not going to approve any permits as it will interfere with the Sheriff’s Department and they don’t want to inconvenience them.”
I find this double standard to be a bit much. Our board says it’s for bringing jobs to our county, yet they shackle an industry that could brings millions in taxable revenue and much needed jobs. And just so it won’t inconvenience the Sheriff’s Department! I am calling on all medical cannabis users and those who wish to get into this business join me at the county board meetings and let our voices be heard. We, the people of California, voted for this measure so why is our county board usurping our voice?
Gary Miller, Delhi
