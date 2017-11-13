Roger Higginbotham: Fraud is rampant; ID should be required to vote

Re “Why not show your ID to vote?” (Letters, Nov. 9): I agree with the writer. Voter ID should be required. For the last two elections I have shown my drivers license and taken my voter guide. Identification should be required to register to vote also. The first time I showed my drivers license to a poll worker she took it and compared it to my name on the rolls. Looked at me and my picture and handed it back. This last time the lady I handed it to wouldn’t take it and said she didn’t need it. I think voter fraud is rampant in this state. I saw some really suspicious activity at the polling place during the presidential election.
Roger Higginbotham, Atwater
