Fred Warchol: Give new city exec a chance before tossing out insults

The Atwater City Council has a long history of not playing well together. Too often, hostile words fly back and forth, sprinkled with an occasional personal insult. So it was no surprise that when Graeme Mitchell was selected as the new city manager, the temptation was too great for Mayor James Price. The majority of the council – noting Mitchell’s administrative experience at UCLA, UC Merced and University of the Pacific – voted for his appointment. Price claimed Mitchell lacked city leadership experience and stated, “He would have to be trained.”
He must have forgot, prior to his own election, Price’s work experience consisted solely of pumping gas into aircraft – hardly a prerequisite for running a city. The time is now for city hall to stop the internal bickering, work as a team and finally end what many call Monday Night Follies.
Fred Warchol, Atwater
