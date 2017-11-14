Letters to the Editor

Frances Sanders: Letter writer doesn’t recognize humanity in other races

November 14, 2017 2:52 PM

Re “Who is really killing the most blacks?” (Letters, Oct. 19): The letter published in your newspaper shocked and saddened me. The writer apparently doesn’t know that black people are human beings who are, genetically, just like him. He wrote about “white police officers,” he must think whites are human. But when he referred to black people, he simply referred to our darker brothers and sisters as “blacks.” He used the term at least eight times as though these people were some kind of alien beings. The writer should read, at least, the preamble of our Constitution so that he will know that this is not a way to create a more perfect union. My ancestors, and my husband’s, fought in the Revolutionary War.

Frances Sanders, Los Banos

