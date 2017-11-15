Robert Valenzuela: Does he belong in Congress?

November 15, 2017 11:06 AM
The possibility of putting a pervert in the U.S. Congress in totally unbelievable.
Robert Valenzuela, Merced
Sign up today for unlimited digital access to our website, apps, the digital newspaper and more.
The California Highway Patrol responds to the scene of a single vehicle rollover crash on Highway 59 near Rahilly Road in Merced County, Calif., on Tuesday, Nov. 14, 2017. According to CHP Officer Noe Lomeli, a 30-year-old man from El Nido, was traveling northbound on Highway 59 when traffic suddenly stopped in front of him, causing him to brake and swerve to the right which caused the vehicle to overturn. According to Lomeli, the man was the only vehicle occupant and no injuries were reported.
View More Video
Comments