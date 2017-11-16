Andrew Gallagher: Kaepernick is ‘Divider of the Year;’ his actions mean nothing

California Highway Patrol responds to rollover crash on Highway 59

The California Highway Patrol responds to the scene of a single vehicle rollover crash on Highway 59 near Rahilly Road in Merced County, Calif., on Tuesday, Nov. 14, 2017. According to CHP Officer Noe Lomeli, a 30-year-old man from El Nido, was traveling northbound on Highway 59 when traffic suddenly stopped in front of him, causing him to brake and swerve to the right which caused the vehicle to overturn. According to Lomeli, the man was the only vehicle occupant and no injuries were reported.