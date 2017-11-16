Andrew Gallagher: Kaepernick is ‘Divider of the Year;’ his actions mean nothing

Colin Kaepernick kneeled for a narrative that is non-existent and menial compared to other issues facing the black community. He single-handedly began a movement that is hurting the NFLs image and profit. His stand, or lack thereof, changed absolutely nothing.
He has not given funds to provide training for law enforcement to fix the issues he believes exists. He has not gone on ride-alongs to experience being on the other side of his generalizations. He does not travel to the roughest areas of Chicago and preach to end gang violence. If anything, he should be crowned “divider of the year” instead of Citizen of the Year. His entire persona is wrapped up in racial politics. He is not looking to unite the country, although he will never admit such.
Kaepernick wants the country to remain divided because that is the only way he remains relevant. His actions and many statements circumstantially point to this fact. Though he claims to be supporting the black community, it is a sham to promote his political beliefs. In no universe should he be considered “Citizen of the year.”
Andrew Gallagher, Merced
Never miss a local story.
Editor’s note: Former San Francisco 49er quarterback Colin Kaepernick visited Chicago’s violent South Side this year. He makes donations of $25,000 per month to a wide variety of organizations, and has given away $900,000 this year. A small sampling of organizations receiving donations include Communities for Police Reform, Meals on Wheels, United We Dream and Somalia Famine Relief. For a complete list, go to: http://kaepernick7.com/million-dollar-pledge/
Comments