Veronica Mathis: Cheers for Zoo Boo and those who made it happen

November 20, 2017 12:09 PM

The Merced Zoo had its annual Zoo Boo, the nights of Oct. 27-28, hosting over 2,500 people for a safe and enjoyable time for Merced families, especially the children. This wonderful attraction was made possible with the help and donations from SaveMart, First 5, Merced County Food Bank, Cricket and individual donors. UC Merced teacher Belinda Braunstein, with her student recruits, Merced Rocks and many other volunteers, worked hard to transform the zoo into this spectacular Halloween venue. It was well received and we wish to thank everyone for their part, large or small, in making it so.

Veronica Mathis, President, Merced Zoology Society

