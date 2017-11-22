Letters to the Editor

Leslie Schleth: Merced’s animal control division not doing its job

November 22, 2017 10:59 AM

My experience with the city of Merced Police Department’s animal control division demands I share it. I have called three times within the last month, as has a coworker (six calls total), regarding one then two dogs chained to the side of a house in south Merced. They have no shelter, are surrounded by garbage and have only the cold, wet ground to lay on. I work in the area and drive by the house two to four times a day. Every time I pass, I hope to see some improvement. I’m disappointed and saddened each time.

Dispatch takes the complaint or directs our calls to a voice mail with the promise of a return call. Nothing. If I had received a return call with an apology for the delay or reassurances the issue would be addressed, you wouldn’t be reading this.

What does it take to get animal control to act? If this is a typical response, it’s no wonder there are problem with abandoned, neglected and abused animals. I am sensitive to the fact that there is a lack of resources and officers are spread thin. That is no excuse. Police officers are public servants – that includes serving our animals. We are their only voice.

Leslie Schleth, Merced

