Rita M. Rodriguez: Los Banos isn’t exempt from laws protecting valley and us

Re “Dairyman faces cow waste dumping charges” (Front page, Nov. 24): Nothing is illegal, until you get caught. That is the mentality of people who break the law, including some dairy farmers.
I feel a strong empathy for the people in Los Banos, dealing with a situation that stinks to high heaven. The dumping of over 108,000 gallons of cow waste into a canal that flows into the San Joaquin River is unacceptable. I urge Lloyd Pareira, who is Merced County Supervisor for district four and a member of the San Joaquin Valley Air Pollution Control District, with a bachelors degree in dairy science to look fervently into this matter.
State laws are implemented to protect the environment from pollution, contamination and foul odors and to protect the state’s its citizens. Los Banos and even Planada are not exempt from these laws.
Rita M. Rodriguez, Planada
