Dan McLeod: Attorney general’s attack on Little Sisters is purely political

Do we really need another reason to despise Sacramento politicians? In a unprecedented example of legal abuse, the California attorney general is going back to court against the Little Sisters of The Poor. He is using our tax dollars to enhance his left-wing political cache for future office.
Apparently browbeating 20 or so nuns who provide hospice care to the indigent is a badge of courage to the left.
The lawsuit, which would require the Little Sisters to provide contraceptive care through their insurance for employees, is without merit as the issues are the very same decided by the Supreme Court in the Hobby Lobby case and the prior suit against the Little Sisters. The matter is set for hearing in early December and hopefully it will be summarily dismissed. We are dealing with an AG who is ignoring precedent for the sake of advancing his political career. There can be no doubt he is eying the governorship or Dianne Feinstein’s senate seat.
I don’t how we are going to save California as it seems hopeless with such self-serving people ruining our beloved state.
Never miss a local story.
Dan McLeod, Merced
Comments