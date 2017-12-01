Mike Teater: The clowns are running the circus at Atwater city hall

Every circus needs clowns. How much fun would it be without them?
Most agree, Atwater city council meetings shouldn’t be a circus; certainly, it is no place for clowns.
But come to Atwater – where chaos and a poison work environment rule supreme at city hall – and you’ll find the mayor acting as a ringmaster. Mayor Jim Price has created a state of war between him and the majority of the city council. The result is a dysfunctional city government.
Earlier this month, Graeme Mitchell was selected as the new city manager. Even with sterling credentials, Price voted in the minority. Mitchell was still appointed. I think Mitchell’s salary should have been much lower until he gained experience.
Never miss a local story.
Within minutes of the vote, the mayor welcomed him on board by saying Mitchell would have to be trained and he lacked municipal work experience.
Mitchell saw what kind of circus he was getting into, and bailed out. Now for the good of Atwater, Mayor Price should follow him out the door.
Mike Teater, Winton
Comments