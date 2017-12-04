John Carlisle: Kids in foster care system need advocates and mentors, especially now

For many children in foster care, this holiday season will be the first they spend away from the home they’ve known. Imagine how difficult it must be to be living in a different home, with new people all around you; wondering where you will be this time next year. It is often difficult to build relationships with the new people in their lives and adopt the holiday traditions of others.
Volunteer Court Appointed Special Advocates, of CASAs, help children and teens navigate life in the foster care system. They get to know the child and often become the only consistent adult presence in their lives. More than mentors, CASA volunteers provide crucial information to juvenile court judges that help them make better-informed decisions.
We at CASA of Merced County recruit, train and supervise CASA volunteers, and are immensely grateful for their compassionate service and dedication to foster youth. This holiday season, please consider making a tax-deductible gift to CASA of Merced County so that we can recruit and train more volunteers and give more foster youth the priceless advocacy they need and attention they deserve. Better yet, consider becoming a CASA advocate.
John Carlisle, Founding Member, Board of Directors, CASA of Merced County
