John Riis-Christensen: Gun-control laws meant to control people, not guns

December 05, 2017 04:49 PM

Golly gee all them Kalifornia gun laws really work, don’t they. The headlines in our local paper show us how good they work. “Seven people arrested in probation sweep” (Page A3, Nov. 24). This sweep collected 12 firearms from people that were not supposed to have firearms under the Peoples Republic of Kalifornia firearms laws.

“Man Sentenced to 60 years to life in Turlock Murder” (Page A2, Nov. 16). The person who committed this murder under Kalifornia law was not supposed to have a firearm, but he did and he shot and killed a man with it. “A day after a California man killed five people…” This man was under a court order barring him from having firearms, when he went on a rampage. Golly gee, them Peoples Republic of Kalifornia gun laws sure do work – don’t they.

Gun control is not about guns it is about control of people. The left-wing government in the Peoples Republic of Kalifornia is out of control. The definition of insanity is to do the same thing over and over and expect a different result.

John Riis-Christensen, Atwater

