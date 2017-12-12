Gary Brice: Before giving them money, ask a few questions

It’s the Christmas season, a time for giving. Beware of those trying to trick you into making donations. I approached a group collecting for disabled veterans at Walmart. I asked them what chapter they were representing. (I am with a local veterans group.)
They could not give me any information. Later in the same week the same persons were collecting for a well known hospital. I asked the same questions and got no answer. No authorization papers or even the address of the hospital. Some didn’t even know the city or location of the organization. Ask questions before donating. Sometimes it is better to make donations online and avoid such scams.
Please keep the spirit of giving during this Christmas. Sad to say someone is always out to make a fast buck in the name of a charity. Donate to groups you are familiar with and ask questions.
Gary Brice, Atwater
Comments