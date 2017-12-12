Florence Lambert: SPCA hasn’t given up on Merced County’s unwanted pets

Re “More stray animals are seen during the holiday season, county animal rescuers say” (Front Page, Dec. 9): Public information officer Darly Allen was quoted saying they have more animals than usual since the Merced SPCA closed. This needs to be clarified.
Yes, the physical building we used as a shelter was closed due to the thousands of dollars needed for repairs to make it safe for the animals and volunteers.
However, the Merced SPCA is not “closed.” We continue to provide medical assistance for dogs and cats in Merced County. We continue to aid in finding foster families for dogs and cats. We continue to work tirelessly on the trap-neuter-return program so that thousands of unwanted kittens won’t be born.
We donated all the proceeds from the sale of the property to New Beginnings spay and neuter low cost voucher program. To date, the donation funded 900 of these vouchers. Additionally, we still respond to requests from New Beginnings for help on emergency medical issues.
Please know Merced, the Merced SPCA is still here and we continue helping these precious animals. We can always use your help. Send them to: Merced SPCA, P.O. Box 929, Merced, Calif. 95341
Florence Lambert, Merced SPCA Board Directors
