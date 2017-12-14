John Martinez: Haro Boxing Team bringing fame to Merced

I’m trying to give recognition to the Haro Boxing Team here in Merced. They have multiple fighters who are putting Merced on the map. Last weekend, two fighters – 15-year-old Jesus Haro and 16-year-old Sandra Tovar – won their divisions in the USA Boxing event in Utah. Each became No. 1 fighter in the nation in their weight their classes. The same weekend, four fighters – ages 8 and 9 – won California State Silver Gloves awards, becoming No. 1 in the state. Three boys and one girl will be going to a regional tournament in January. Their coach is Jesus Haro.
John Martinez, Merced
