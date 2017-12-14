Letters to the Editor

John Martinez: Haro Boxing Team bringing fame to Merced

December 14, 2017 04:21 PM

I’m trying to give recognition to the Haro Boxing Team here in Merced. They have multiple fighters who are putting Merced on the map. Last weekend, two fighters – 15-year-old Jesus Haro and 16-year-old Sandra Tovar – won their divisions in the USA Boxing event in Utah. Each became No. 1 fighter in the nation in their weight their classes. The same weekend, four fighters – ages 8 and 9 – won California State Silver Gloves awards, becoming No. 1 in the state. Three boys and one girl will be going to a regional tournament in January. Their coach is Jesus Haro.

John Martinez, Merced

