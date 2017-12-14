Brian Raymond: Tax reform will be good for America, Atwater

We’re right in the middle of the holiday season in America, and the first major tax overhaul in three decades is in sight. Now, as the House and Senate sit down to hash out a final product, they have a chance to deliver a holiday gift for millions of hard-working, middle class Americans.
The standard deduction will be doubled, and individual rates will be slashed across the board. Passing this comprehensive tax legislation is going to help my family tremendously. It’s a surefire way for Congress to take meaningful action that will have a positive impact, improve lives, and jump-start our economy.
As an Atwater city council member, I look forward to this tax cut encouraging our local small business to invest their tax savings into hiring more local residents and expanding their businesses, benefiting local residents and our cities.
A final vote and presidential signature remain, and the continued support of members of Congress like Rep. Jeff Denham is paramount in passing this bill. Rep. Denham has a history of supporting the American middle class, and I hope he will once again vote in favor of tax reform when a final bill is called to vote.
Brian Raymond, Atwater City Councilman
