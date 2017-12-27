Shavon Roach: Speedy drivers putting homeless in danger

What are drivers thinking? The Family Resource Council’s office sits at the end of West Main Street and V Street in Merced. Our office provides an array of services to families and individuals in need of resources. Some of the population we serve include the homeless. Over the years we have befriended many who are seeking services and just an ear to listen. More and more of our homeless are sharing stories of how fearful they are to walk across the street with the fear of being hit by vehicles. The drivers are actually trying to hit them. “They see us and speed up and we can’t get out of the way in time,” I have been told. This breaks my heart as I have been homeless myself as a child and I remember how incredibly hateful people were to me. Just the other day we had a homeless man in a wheelchair come into our office in tears because he had to escape a driver who was speeding down the end of our street looking to score points. One gal said she has been intentionally hit while crossing the street four times, yet she never reported it or went to the hospital because it was against her religious beliefs to sue. We must be the voice of the vulnerable and therefore are asking drivers to please pay attention and practice human kindness. Thank you.
Shavon Roach, Merced
Comments