Mary Atkinson: Making a mockery of democracy with a bad tax bill

Warning to the people of our United States: You can see how much the President and the Congressional Republicans care about “we the people,” the common citizen, the poor, the ones working for a living, those who have already worked their entire lives and who are now retired, expecting to have Medicare and Social Security. Paul Ryan, Mitch McConnell and the Republicans have put it all in jeopardy through their disgraceful backroom tactics – excluding Democrats, lying to the public, not listening to legitimate concerns and ramrodding tax reform into law.
This bill is bad for our citizens, communities, state and nation. The measly benefits for those earning less than $100,000 a year are disgraceful compared to the huge benefits the rich and big corporations get. We have 30 years of experience in how “trickle down” economics doesn’t work. This bill widens the inequality gap between the rich and the rest of us.
President Trump and the Republican-controlled Congress are making a mockery of our democracy. They are destroying laws, rules and regulations that protect our health and safety while taking away requirements for business and industry that pollute our air, water and soil. Make your thoughts known to your representatives.
Mary Atkinson, Merced
