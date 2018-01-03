Florence Lambert: SPCA lost building, but not its dedication to Merced’s animals

Re “More stray animals are seen during the holiday season, county animal rescuers say” (Front page, Dec. 9): Officer Darly Allen stated they have more animals than usual since the closure of the Merced SPCA. This needs to be clarified. Tens of thousands of dollars was needed to make the building safe for the animals and volunteers – and we did not have it. So the building was closed.
However, the Merced SPCA is not “closed.” We continue to provide medical assistance for dogs and cats; we continue finding foster families for dogs and cats; we continue to work tirelessly on the TNR program to decrease thousands of unwanted litters.
We donated the proceeds from the property sale to New Beginnings Spay/Neuter Low Cost voucher program and transportation. To date, approximately 900 vouchers have been issued from this. We still respond to New Beginnings’ requests for help on animal medical issues.
Merced, please know the Merced SPCA is still here and we continue helping the precious animals of Merced County. We can always use your help. Make gifts payable to Merced SPCA, P.O. Box 929, Merced, Calif. 95341
Florence Lambert, Merced
