Theron Sanders: What ax does Atwater mayor have to grind against new city exec?

The continuous and unrelenting effort by Atwater Mayor Jim Price attacking the city council’s selection of the new city manager is becoming an embarrassment to our city. His contention that newly selected interim city manager Art de Werk has not been properly vetted is both ridiculous and untrue. City attorney Tom Terpstra has patiently explained that our background check involves a search of federal, state, civil and criminal databases. If there’s a civil or criminal record, we would know about it.
What more does Mayor Price want? The citizens of Atwater are not interested in de Werk’s personal likes or dislikes, his taste in food or any other disclosure that has no bearing on his job. Atwater’s dysfunctional city government is fueled by the mayor’s refusal to work cooperatively with the majority of our city council. The selection of the interim city manager was a long and arduous process. Now it is time to put aside bitterness and work together. That, or three of you will face the boot this election year.
Theron Sanders, Atwater
Comments