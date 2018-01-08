Letters to the Editor

Warren Brown: Whatever happened to Hillary’s missing emails?

January 08, 2018 02:11 PM

Remember when we found out about Hillary Clinton’s emails? When asked to turn them over to authorities there was 33,000 of them that were missing. We learned that all information had been wiped clean, acid washed, Blackberrys were destroyed and cell phones were turned in minus the SIM cards. Now authorities found more incriminating evidence in Huma Abedin’s records, and yet they let her and Hillary remove boxes and boxes of evidence from her office. I predict that when those records are subpoenaed, they will say they were all destroyed in the closet fire in their home that happened last week. Where there’s smoke, there’s Hillary.

Warren Brown, Merced

