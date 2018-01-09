Lorene Garrett-Browder: We’re still invisible to those in control of America

Many who came to America seeking religious and political freedom are now practicing the oppression and terror they escaped. Those who were brought to American in irons and chains as indentured servants and to work the railroads became the targets of hate-filled laws, and hate-filled people. Many of us have forgotten that we are a nation of immigrants (except for Native American whose lands were taken). Many of us continue to struggle with laws that do not see us or understand us, and in many cases don’t care to.
Lorene Garrett-Browder, Los Banos
