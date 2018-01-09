Letters to the Editor

Greg McLaughlin: Sessions attacks weed, ignores deadly opioids and alcohol

January 09, 2018 11:31 AM

Re “Sessions ends policy on states’ legal pot” (Page 4A, Jan. 5): As I read about Jeff Sessions condemning cannabis and comparing it to heroin with a spike in violence, I had to shake my head. The No. 1 most abused drug in the world is alcohol; the No. 1 addiction in America is to opioids. More humans worldwide have passed due to alcohol-related accidents and alcohol poisoning. As for the “spike in violence,” it has to do with rock, scissors, paper for the last piece of pizza.

Greg McLaughlin, Merced

