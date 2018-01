Hoover Students Accept Rachel’s Challenge

Students at Merced’s Hoover Middle School are taking part in a new initiative to support a positive learning environment called “Rachel’s Challenge.” School official said the program is based on the life and writings of Rachel Joy Scott, who was the first victim of the Columbine school shooting in 1999. The goal of the program is to equip and inspire participants to replace acts of bullying and negativity with acts of respect, kindness and compassion. Video by Sara Sandrik/Merced City School District