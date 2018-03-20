Letters to the Editor

Where was your outrage when Trump was denigrated?

March 20, 2018 04:30 PM

Re “Will UC Merced stand up to right-wing racism?” (Page 4A, March 20): Where was the writer’s outrage the day after the election when Donald Trump was announced the legal winner of the presidential election? The day after the election, UC Merced students marched the campus wearing white T-shirts painted in red that read, “F--- Trump!” The same students shouted over loudspeakers in multiple chants of “F--- Trump!”

No outrage then? Of course not! Not by the Sun-Star, not from the faculty, administration or students at UC Merced.

It has never been a secret that the liberal point of view dominates the faculty of UC Merced and editorial staff of the Sun-Star. Thank you for re-confirming! It sickens some citizens of this community that such cesspools exist without much challenge.

Clarence Souza Jr., Merced

Never miss a local story.

Sign up today for unlimited digital access to our website, apps, the digital newspaper and more.

SUBSCRIBE NOW

  Comments  

Videos

More Videos

This is why everyone charged with a crime gets a lawyer even if you can't afford one

View More Video