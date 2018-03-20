Where was your outrage when Trump was denigrated?

Re “Will UC Merced stand up to right-wing racism?” (Page 4A, March 20): Where was the writer’s outrage the day after the election when Donald Trump was announced the legal winner of the presidential election? The day after the election, UC Merced students marched the campus wearing white T-shirts painted in red that read, “F--- Trump!” The same students shouted over loudspeakers in multiple chants of “F--- Trump!”
No outrage then? Of course not! Not by the Sun-Star, not from the faculty, administration or students at UC Merced.
It has never been a secret that the liberal point of view dominates the faculty of UC Merced and editorial staff of the Sun-Star. Thank you for re-confirming! It sickens some citizens of this community that such cesspools exist without much challenge.
Clarence Souza Jr., Merced
